Salma Hayek stuns in photos as she celebrates 17 million Instagram followers

Salma Hayek is celebrating a social media milestone: 17 million followers on Instagram.

The Oscar-nominated actress took to the platform on Sunday to share the exciting news and let her fans know that she's "grateful" for their support.

"17 million, millones, milioni, milhões... !! #love #grateful #17 #green," she captioned the post with a green heart emoji.

Hayek shared a series of photographs, which showed the star wearing a green dress featuring a plunging neckline and side cut-outs along with the caption.

Hayek, 54, accessorized with a pearl necklace and earrings.

A beachy destination served as the backdrop of the "Savages" and "Grown Ups" actress's snapshots.

Another photo featured the word "Seventeen" written in all caps in the sand.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to congratulate the star on the social media accomplishment and on the stunning pics.

"Wooow, well deserved dear!!" one person wrote.

"Absolutely beautiful," said another. "Stunning," another commenter simply wrote.

In April, Hayek reflected on her appearance over her decades in the spotlight and admitted that she used to have insecurities about her image.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine for its "Beautiful Issue," in which she shared makeup-free images of herself. "I used to criticize myself so much. Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years."

