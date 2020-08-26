Saba Sahar, Afghan director, actress and advocate, hospitalized after shooting

Saba Sahar, an Afghan filmmaker and actress, was shot on her way to work on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, Sahar was in her car in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, when she was shot several times. Her husband, Emal Zaki, told the outlet three gunmen opened fired.

The 44-year-old, who is also a police officer and a women's rights advocate, was rushed to the hospital.

Sahar's husband said there were other people in the car as well: the driver, two bodyguards (who also got shot) and a child. The driver and the child weren't hit and the report didn't clarify if the child was Sahar's.

"I reached the scene and found them all wounded," Zaki recalled. He said he could hear the gunshots. "She received first aid and we transferred her to the emergency hospital and then to the police hospital," he continued.

According to her husband, Sahar was shot in the stomach and underwent successful surgery.

"The Law" filmmaker is one of Afghanistan's first female film directors, according to the BBC.

In a tweet after the attack, Amnesty International South Asia wrote: "Afghanistan: The rise in attacks and assassination attempts on human rights defenders, political activists, journalists and film actors is extremely worrying.

"These attacks must be investigated and the perpetrators held accountable. The authorities must protect everyone at risk," it continued.

Sahar previously spoke to The Guardian in 2012 about her work.

"I want to show that Afghan women are capable of doing anything men do," she explained.

"I want to show the conservatives who lock their daughters and wives at home that they should let them out to get an education, earn some money and help rebuild Afghanistan," Sahar continued.

"Every morning when I leave the house, I know I might get killed, might never see my family again," she revealed.

"Making movies is my love," described Sahar. "I love my country. I want to show people that there's more to Afghanistan than fighting, drugs and terrorism. If I die for asking for my rights and inspiring other women to fight for theirs, then I'm ready to lose my life."