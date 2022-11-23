Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's kids are 'ready' for their new sibling

Baby No. 4 is on the way for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and according to Reynolds, their daughters are ready for their new sibling.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds shared some insight about how the kids were feeling about baby No. 4.

"They're in. They love it," the "Spirited" actor told the outlet. "They're ready."

RYAN REYNOLDS REVEALS HIS FOREVER ‘BUCKET LIST ITEM’ AMID RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENT: ‘EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME’

Reynolds also shared how he was feeling about his growing family.

"I'm very excited. We'd have to be. You know, you'd be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it," the actor said. "It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012 and are now parents to three daughters, James, Inez and Betty. James was born on December 16, 2014. Inez was born on September 30, 2016, and Betty was born on October 4, 2019.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

In September, Lively posted a slideshow of pictures on Instagram showcasing her baby bump and announced her pregnancy, while also making comment to the paparazzi that were outside of her house.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," the "Gossip Girl" actress wrote. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."