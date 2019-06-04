Ciara admits to 'crying' a lot during split from Future, says Russell Wilson romance is 'different'

Ciara opened up about her heartbreaking split from ex Future and her heartwarming marriage to NFL star Russell Wilson in a new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk."

“I’d have moments when I would be in the shower, I’d be crying. I had a few different settings — crying in the bedroom, crying in the shower … crying because I’m not in the happiest place, and it hurts what I’m going through,” she said of her breakup from Future, who was rumored to be unfaithful, in 2015.

She said it was a particularly painful separation because she became a single mom to their son, Future Zahir. "It was a combination of everything because none of it was ideal. I grew up with my mom and dad being together, the idea of it being, 'Mommy and Daddy made baby,' then all of a sudden you're living your life in front of the world," she admitted. "That adds a whole 'nother layer. 'I feel like I'm failing right now. Other people, they're gonna roast me. Here they come in the comment section. I'm about to get fried.'"

Ciara said it was her father's influence and guidance that got her through her devastating heartbreak and to finally leave Future behind for good, noting that the situation was "just not healthy." Being a mother, she said, influenced her decisions in her romantic life post-split, which led her to quarterback Wilson, who she married in 2016. She gushed that her relationship with Wilson was "different" from the very beginning.

"I had never had that feeling in my life. It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way. ... His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different. Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He's consistent. That consistency is so crucial," she said, adding that he had "open arms. "He was like, 'I got you.' Just the detail. Whenever he would think about me, he would think about my son. And to love me is to love my son. We come together. It's dope. It's a different level of love."

The "I'm Out" chanteuse welcomed daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson in 2017. There may be more tykes on the horizon.

“If you would ask Russell, we have, like, five more kids to make,” she said. “I do look forward to having another baby. I would hope that I could have at least two more. I love kids. I love being a mom.”