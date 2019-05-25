Rapper Future gifts $29G Rolex to five-year-old son for birthday

The outrageous lifestyles of the rich and the famous.

Rap star Future celebrated his son's fifth birthday with a very special and expensive gift.

The entertainer gave his kid, also named Future, a diamond and gold Rolex watch which costs a stunning $29,900.

Future's stylist, Bobby Williams, confirmed the news to GQ.

The Grammy-winner also posted a photo of his son wearing the Rolex on social media. "It was somethin bout that rollie when it first touched my wrist." he wrote, quoting lyrics from fellow rapper Meek Mill.

Future shares baby Future with ex Ciara. She's now married to NFL star Russell Wilson and they have a daughter together named Sienna.

The Atlanta native isn't the first celebrity to gift his child an outrageous present. DJ Khaled gave his son, Asahd, a $100G diamond-studded watch when he was just a year old.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian gifted all the girls, even the babies, in her family Louis Vuitton bags from Japan for Christmas this year. And David and Victoria Beckham built their sons a $50,000 treehouse when they were younger.

