Rosie O'Donnell explains her support for Joe Biden despite Tara Reade's assault allegations

Rosie O'Donnell is the latest celebrity to voice her support for Joe Biden despite the recent sexual assault allegations made by his former staffer Tara Reade.

The 58-year-old actress-comedian is known for her almost daily spewing of hatred for President Donald Trump. And it seems her support for Biden comes from a popular opinion from other outspoken celebrity Democrats: the former Delaware senator is the lesser of two evils in the presidential election.

"He's not my first choice and he was not my second choice, but like everyone else in the country who's a Democrat, I will work for him and support him as much as I can, and do anything I can to help him be the elected president of the United States," O'Donnell told The Daily Beast.

O'Donnell admitted she does have reservations about Biden, including his age and "some things in his reputation," including Reade's allegations.

"That's a pretty big deal, you know?" O'Donnell said of Reade's claims.

She brought up former claims of Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, who alleged she was raped by him in Bergdorf Goodman.

"Nobody gave a s--t about that! The young teenage girl that he supposedly raped? Nobody gave a s--t about that!" argued O'Donnell.

She then shared that while she agrees Reade's accusations are "troubling," they aren't enough to change her vote.

"Do I think that means we shouldn’t give a s--t about the accusations against Joe Biden? No, I don’t. But how do I know where to place them in the hierarchy of crimes and character flaws? This is who we have. The fight is between Trump and Biden, and you have to choose who you want to win. And I choose Biden, a hundred-million percent. But he is not without flaws, and he is not by any means my first choice," she concluded.

Last month, a 1993 clip of "Larry King Live" resurfaced and appeared to include Reade's mother alluding to “problems” her daughter faced while working for the former Delaware senator.

In a phone interview with Fox News, Reade confirmed it was her mother's voice at the other end of the phone.

Biden's presidential campaign has adamantly denied Reade's allegations, but the video could be cited as evidence supporting Reade’s claim.

