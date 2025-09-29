Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Rod Stewart's wife gave her own breast milk to help feed granddaughter

Penny Lancaster provided breast milk to help feed Kimberly Stewart's newborn in 2011

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Penny Lancaster and Kimberly Stewart experienced a real "motherhood bonding moment" after Stewart, 46, gave birth to her first child.

Rod Stewart's wife confirmed on the "Postcards from Midlife" podcast that she stepped in to help when Kimberly had difficulty producing enough breast milk in 2011 to feed her newborn, Delilah. 

The British supermodel, who had given birth to her second son with Rod just six months before, was happy to help, and further clarified that she provided the milk, but did not breastfeed her granddaughter.

Rod Stewart with his arm around Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have been married since 2007. (Denise Truscello)

"Not quite breastfed," Lancaster said. "Gave breast milk."

Stewart and Lancaster share two sons together, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14. The "Forever Young" singer also has six children from four previous relationships, in addition to five grandchildren.

Lancaster, 54, told The Times last week that she didn't question being able to help out her husband's oldest daughter.

Rod Stewart smiles with family in Spain

Rod Stewart posed with his children in a family photo shared over summer vacation (Kimberly Stewart Instagram)

"It was a real motherhood bonding moment," she told the outlet. "The breastfeeding nurse said, 'In a perfect world, you'd know someone who's breastfeeding' – and everyone turned to look at me."

"I remember thinking, 'What's the most important thing for this child?' I knew my milk would give her the nutrients and antibodies she needed."

Lancaster, who married Stewart in 2007, admitted that having children was a non-negotiable for her future plan with the "Maggie May" singer.

Penny Lancaster sips a martini with husband Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have two sons together. (Dave Bennett)

"Yes [I would have left him]. And that would have been very hard," she told the British outlet Saga magazine. "But we just went with the flow. Now Rod always says, ‘I wish I’d said yes [to babies] earlier, because then we could have had more children.’"

As recently as five years ago, Stewart and Lancaster considered adoption, but "it ended up not happening." 

She explained, "We thought there might be too much of an age gap."

Penny Lancaster smiles next to husband Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart contemplated adopting a child as recent as five years ago. (Karwai Tang)

Lancaster joked that she's actually a mother of three, referring to Stewart as "a big baby who needs my attention in a different way."

"I think all women would say that about their husbands," she told the outlet.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

