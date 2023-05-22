Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen make red carpet debut at Cannes after surprise baby announcement

Chen, a martial arts instructor and kickboxer, recently welcomed baby Gia with De Niro

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Alleged serial burglar arrested for Robert De Niro home invasion Video

Alleged serial burglar arrested for Robert De Niro home invasion

30-year-old Shanice Aviles was arrested for the alleged burglary of De Niro's NYC townhouse on Monday. 

New dad Robert De Niro was off-duty this weekend while attending festivities at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

In town to premiere his new film "Killers of the Flower Moon," De Niro made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in what many found to be a surprise announcement. 

De Niro wore a navy blue suit with a matching tie while Chen spotted a sparkly black gown and over-sized sunglasses.

ROBERT DE NIRO'S CO-STAR REVEALS MOTHER OF HIS 7TH BABY

Tiffany Chen in a black sparkly gown and oversized sunglasses stands slightly behind Robert De Niro, who looks back to say something to her

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen made their red carpet debut in Cannes. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

De Niro's film, directed by Martin Scorsese, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The movie received a 9-minute standing ovation from the Cannes crowd, per The Hollywood Reporter.

ROBERT DE NIRO, 79, WELCOMES HIS 7TH CHILD

After appearing on the red carpet, De Niro and Chen attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party.

De Niro was all smiles as he entered the party, holding on to Chen's hand.

Robert De Niro smiles as he holds Tiffany Chen's hand and walks into the Vanity Fair x Prada party

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen made way into the Vanity Fair x Prada party at Cannes Film Festival. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chen still wore her sunglasses inside, but accessorized with a teal bag. 

The party was held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a familiar spot for the couple, who had previously vacationed there for De Niro's 78th birthday in 2021.

The couple originally met on the set of the 2015 film "The Intern," however De Niro was married to second wife, Grace Hightower, at the time. De Niro has 6 other children, including daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott.

He shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27 with ex Toukie Smith, as well as Elliot, 24 and Helen Grace, 11

Robert De Niro in a light grey shirt and darker grey jacket waves to the crowd in Cannes

Robert De Niro appeared on the Cannes red carpet again on Sunday, this time appearing solo. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, the 79-year-old star walked the red carpet again, although he flew solo this time. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending