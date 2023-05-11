Robert De Niro reveals baby girl's name and shares first photo

Robert De Niro is sharing the first details about his new baby after recently revealing he'd welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

He and girlfriend Tiffany Chen were very private about the pregnancy and the birth of the child with De Niro only revealing the news when a reporter began a question about his six children – he corrected the comment to clarify that he actually has seven.

Now the proud dad has shared they welcomed a baby girl.

Her name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, and Chen gave birth on April 6, as he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. At birth, their daughter weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz.

He also shared a photo of little Gia wearing pink and white striped footed pajamas.

According to King, the couple is "over the moon" about their new daughter.

After making the public confirmation of the big news, some of his past and present costars have spoken out about his new arrival, praising him and Chen for the "amazing," "wonderful" news.

Billy Crystal, De Niro's longtime friend and costar in the films "Analyze This" and "Analyze That," spoke to People at a movie screening last night, saying, "I was with him two weeks before the baby was born. You know, it's amazing."

He mentioned Chen, a martial arts instructor De Niro originally met on the set of 2015's "The Intern," and how she and his friend "just love each other, and they want to do this together. I think it's a beautiful thing. It's wonderful."

Sebastian Maniscalco, an actor who plays De Niro's son in their new film, "About My Father," told Page Six that the news is "great," and that he learned about the baby "just like everybody else."

He continued, "I have two kids myself. I’m an older dad, I’m 50, I have a 3-year-old son, so I know about being an older father. I’m not as mobile as maybe some of the younger guys out there but yeah, congratulations to him and his family. It’s a special moment."

Another "About My Father" star, 41-year-old Anders Holm, said, "Hey man, I love it. I got a 1-and-a-half-year-old. I hope we can get the kids together and have a good time!"

Kim Cattrall, yet another star of the film, gushed, "God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them."