‘Robert De Niro Way’ street renaming proposal sneered at by Tribeca Community Board: report

A proposal to name a Tribeca street after Robert De Niro was reportedly poorly received by some panel members representing Lower Manhattan.

According to Page Six, members of Manhattan Community Board #1 weighed in last week after Tribeca Enterprises, which De Niro co-founded, proposed naming the northeast corner of Franklin and Greenwich streets "Robert De Niro Way" to commemorate the actor's 80th birthday.

"I just don’t see why he has to have a street named after him … He already has recognition. People all over the world know him," said member Patricia Moore, per the outlet.

In 2003, De Niro co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival to revive the neighborhood after the devastating September 11 terror attacks. However, Moore argued that the two-time Academy Award winner "didn’t do enough" to help people most affected by 9/11.

The Tribeca Film Festival headquarters as well as the "Raging Bull" star's restaurant Tribeca Grill and his Tribeca Film Center are located at the corner that would be renamed "Robert De Niro Way."

Tribeca Enterprises company director Peter Downing argued that the honor be bestowed upon De Niro not only to celebrate his milestone birthday "but perhaps even more importantly to recognize an honorable son of the city, who has for over 50 years contributed to the cultural and economic growth of a city, of a community and a district which he loves."

Another objection against the honor was that De Niro is still alive. A honoree must have been deceased for 20 years or otherwise have "extraordinary accomplishments" per the board's recently drafted guidelines, according to Page Six.

"I mean ‘Meet the Parents’ is one of my favorite movies," said member Jess Coleman. "With all due respect to everything that’s been said here, I think granting this request would basically tear up all the work we did, all the guidelines we made."

Page Six reported that only one street had been renamed in honor of a living person, per the city Department of Transportation. In 2017, a Harlem street was renamed "Willie Mays Drive" to pay tribute to the New York Giants legend, now 91.

Tammy Meltzer, who chairs the community board, cited Tribeca resident Taylor Swift as she warned that renaming the corner after De Niro might set a precedent.

"Fast forward 10 years and Taylor Swift, who lives just down the road from where we’re talking about, comes out and does an amazing amount of things," Meltzer said.

"And five years after that, she’d like to have her street renamed to ‘Taylor Swift Way.'"

De Niro is a lifelong New York resident. In December, a woman was arrested after she was caught breaking into the actor's rented Upper East Side townhouse while he was home with his daughter.