'Riverdale' Season 4 premiere to honor 'fallen friend' Luke Perry

Luke Perry will receive a final sendoff on “Riverdale” once the show returns this fall.

On Wednesday, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the fourth season premiere, titled “In Memoriam,” will pay tribute to the late Perry, who portrayed Fred Andrews on the CW series, following the actor’s death in March.

“Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Twitter.

Perry, who appeared in all three seasons of “Riverdale,” died at the age of 52 following a massive stroke. His final episode aired in April.

“As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever..,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted at the time, also noting series star KJ Apa, who plays Fred’s son Archie Andrews.

Apa, 22, later honored his TV dad with a sweet message on Instagram, writing, “Rest in love bro.”

“Riverdale” returns to The CW on Wednesday, October 9.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.