Rita Wilson on why she fell for Tom Hanks: 'I love a good storyteller'

Rita Wilson has is reflecting on her love for husband Tom Hanks.

The singer-actress recently visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where the 63-year-old talked about what attracted her to her husband.

Clarkson noted that Hanks is quite the chatterbox, which Wilson said was something that made them get along "instantly."

“First of all, I love a good storyteller,” she said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that.”

Wilson explained that in her "very vocal" family expressed themselves through "food and talking," so Hanks' ramblings weren't unusual for her.

"I love that. He makes me laugh all the time,” she said of her husband. “He’s a great storyteller.”

Wilson married Hanks, also 63, in 1988. The two share sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24. Hanks also has two children from his first marriage: Colin, 41, and Elizabeth, 37.

Wilson also opened up about the two things she'd like for Hanks to do if she dies before he does.

The actress recalled being diagnosed with breast cancer, which put things in perspective for her, prompting a conversation with her husband.

"I wanted to have these very serious discussions with my husband and I said to him, 'Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there's a couple things that I want,'" Wilson said.

She joked: "'One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time'"

Wilson then explained that the second thing she wanted was a party.

"I wanted to have a celebration and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories and to feel like that was being celebrated," she said.

Wilson's said that her wish serves as the inspiration for her song "Throw Me a Party."

Since her diagnosis, Wilson underwent a bilateral mastectomy and referred to herself as "a survivor" on the show.

"In some ways, cancer was a blessing," Wilson said. "It really taught me to live every moment to the fullest and every moment as if it was your last. We don't know what tomorrow brings."

Wilson recently had to battle another affliction: coronavirus.

The "Sleepless in Seattle" actress and her husband both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Since then, they have returned to the United States and have been recovering.

Wilson recently returned to performing as well, singing the national anthem from her home to kick off the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race on Sunday.