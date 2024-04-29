Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Zach Bryan helps clean up Omaha after tornado rips through the Midwest

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Country singer Zach Bryan played his song "Jack's Piano" for slain officer Jonathan Diller during his concert at UBS Arena on Long Island. (CREDIT: @zachbryanarchive/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)

Zach Bryan and his band are offering their prayers and services to the residents of Omaha, Nebraska, after a devastating tornado ripped through the Midwest.

On Saturday, the country music star took to Instagram to share a photo of the tornado's wake and pledge his support to the residents of Omaha.

"As an American and someone who lived in Omaha for some pretty formidable years of my life, I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornadoes that tore through them," Bryan began his post. 

ZACH BRYAN GIVES FULL EXPLANATION ON ARREST: 'I WAS AN IDIOT'

A photo of Zach Bryan performing

Zach Bryan offered "honest prayers" for the people of Omaha, Nebraska, after a tornado ripped through the Midwest. (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

He continued, "The band and I are standing with you guys as we are playing some shows in Omaha. I am so sorry to anyone that is having to deal with picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives." 

"Without taking credit from the thousands of people lending a hand who have roots here, we love you so much and we’ll do all we can to help," Bryan concluded.

The "Something in the Orange" crooner limited the comments on his Instagram post, meaning fans did not have the opportunity to weigh in on his message.

Zach Bryan onstage

Zach Bryan shared a message on Instagram the day after the tornado hit Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

An Elkhorn resident spoke to the Omaha World-Herald about her experience working side-by-side with Bryan to help restore the community.

"How cool is it that he would just show up and start working?" the unidentified woman told the outlet. "He was just out there among the people without any fanfare. As the mother of two teenagers, that’s the kind of celebrity I want my kids to follow."

Zach Bryan at the ACMS

Zach Bryan shared that he spent some "formidable years" of his life in Omaha, Nebraska. (Getty Images)

Bryan and his band are currently on his "The Quittin' Time Tour," which has stops at the Chi Health Center in Omaha on April 29 and April 30.

A tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon, demolishing homes as the twister tore for miles along farmland and into subdivisions. The Associated Press reported that there were no fatalities in the Omaha area.

Zach Bryan plays guitar on stage

Zach Bryan's "The Quittin' Time Tour" has stops in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 29 and April 30. (Getty Images)

