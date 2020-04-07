Bindi Irwin shares the 'beautiful' wedding gift Russell Crowe sent her and husband Chandler Powell

Russell Crowe is one with nature and one with love.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, took to Instagram to not only wish the “American Gangster” star a happy birthday, but she also thanked her fellow Australian native for the “beautiful” wedding gift he sent Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell.

‪”Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe 💙 You’ll always be part of our family,” Bindi wrote in the photo caption of herself with Powell next to the Port Jackson fig tree Crowe sent over. “Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. Hope your day is extraordinary.”

Along with the tree was a note from the “Gladiator” performer tied to the tree with a white ribbon that reads: "Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from, Russell Crowe and family."

Irwin, 21, married Powell, 23, on March 25 in an intimate ceremony that only saw her mother, Terri; brother, Robert, and her late father Steve’s best friend, Wes Mannion, as the ones in attendance due to the novel coronavirus.

"We had been planning for almost a year, but as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe," Irwin, 21, told People about her wedding day. "It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one...even if it wasn’t by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect."

She maintained at the time that her father would be ecstatic at the man she chose to marry and loves that Powell has grown to love animals, as well.

"These last few days have been amazing reflecting on our whirlwind of a day and also looking forward to the future," she said. "My dad would be so happy."

Irwin and Powell started dating in 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition, People reported at the time of their engagement. He visited the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives and works.