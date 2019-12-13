Rip Torn's cause of death revealed

Actor Rip Torn died of Alzheimer's, according to his death certificate.

The Emmy-winning actor died on Oct. 29 at his Los Angeles home at age 77. TMZ, which obtained the death certificate, reported that Torn fought Alzheimer's for years before his passing.

According to the outlet, the actor died due to "complications" of the disease. The certificate also listed that he had been diagnosed "years" before he died.

His body was buried in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the certificate stated.

Torn's wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page were by side at the time of his passing, his publicist Rick Miramontez said at the time.

The actor was known for his stage and screen presence that spanned a total of seven decades.

The actor had acclaimed roles in "Cross Creek" and "Sweet Bird of Youth" before transitioning into comedy with his legendary role as the ethically challenged television producer in HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show," which scored him an Emmy.

The HBO spoof of TV talk shows aired from 1992 to 1998.

Born Elmore Rual Torn, the actor adopted the name Rip in his childhood, following in his father and uncle's footsteps. His nickname caused endless ridicule during his early acting days but he refused to change his name at the behest of his former drama classmates.

Torn was a political activist who joined James Baldwin, Harry Belafonte and other cultural and civil rights leaders for a 1963 meeting with then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy about the nation's treatment of blacks.

Other film credits included: “Critics Choice” and “The Cincinnati Kid.” In Albert Brooks’ “Defending Your Life,” he was featured as a gregarious attorney in the afterlife.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.