Richard Simmons laid to rest 'surrounded by only family and closest friends'

Richard Simmons was laid to rest Friday at a private funeral in Los Angeles, five days after his death. The iconic fitness guru was 76.

Simmons' longtime publicist, Tom Estey, shared a statement on behalf of Simmons' brother, Lenny Simmons, with Fox News Digital.

"Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time," the statement said.

Simmons died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday, July 13, one day after his birthday.

"Officers responded to a death investigation," Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. "There is no foul play."

His official cause of death has been deferred, meaning an investigation and additional testing are needed before a conclusive explanation for his death can be given.

"Other significant conditions" were listed as a cause of death, and Simmons' case status was still "open." His place of death was listed as "residence."

A Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital first responders were dispatched for the cardiac arrest of a 76-year-old man at Simmons' Los Angeles home without identifying Simmons as the patient. The patient was pronounced dead at the home of natural causes, the LAFD said.

The former fitness coach, who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago, told People magazine in a recent interview he was "grateful" to be "alive for another day" after his skin cancer diagnosis.

The "Sweatin' to the Oldies" host had plans to blow out a candle to mark the occasion, with the caveat that the candle would "probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian."

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he said. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

In March, Simmons revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out about the diagnosis and the procedure he underwent in an attempt to remove the cancer cells.

Simmons announced his diagnosis a day after worrying fans with a social post in which he said he was "dying."

"I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying," he wrote at the time. "The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

At the time, his rep confirmed to Fox News Digital Simmons was not dying, and the post was meant to be inspirational.

Simmons first became famous in the late 1970s with "The Richard Simmons Show," appearances on game shows and late-night TV and his "Sweatin’ to the Oldies" workout videos, which were first released in 1988.

"The Richard Simmons Show" earned two Daytime Emmys for best direction and best talk show. Simmons was beloved for his upbeat and goofy personality and for connecting with regular people who wanted to get fit using his workout videos.

