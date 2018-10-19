‘RHOBH’ star Camille Grammer shows off beach body on Hawaiian vacation

Fifty looks good on you, Camille Grammer.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who celebrated the milestone birthday last month, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her svelte figure.

“Morning training Hawaiian style,” she captioned three photos of herself in a blue bikini. “Just finished a wonderful 2.8 mile paddle and swim. Took a few underwater pics of two eagle rays swimming beneath us.”

Grammer was an original cast member of the Bravo franchise that premiered in 2010. After stepping away for a few seasons, she returned in 2017.

Off-camera she suffered from endometrial cancer in 2013 and skin cancer four years later, right before she was set to start filming again.

Now cancer free, the blond beauty is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer, who has appeared on the most recent season of “Housewives.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.