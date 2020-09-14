Reba McEntire surprises Walmart shoppers, signs copies of her ‘Rumor Has It’ 30th anniversary vinyl

Reba McEntire made a surprise appearance at a Wallmart in Franklin, Tenn., over the weekend to sign copies of her “Rumor Has It” vinyl.

The country singer recently released a special 30th anniversary album of her hit record.

“Stopped by the @walmart in Franklin to sign some #RumorHasIt albums - go by and get yours!” McEntire, 65, captioned a video on Friday.

In the video, the “Fancy” singer wore a mask as she signed copies for her fans.

The retailer, McEntire later revealed, is selling limited editions of a translucent orange vinyl for the 30th anniversary.

“Rumor Has It” was originally released on September 4, 1990. It was the country legend’s seventh studio album.

The album boasted hits such as “Fancy,” “Climb that Mountain High” and “Fallin’ Out of Love,” earning McEntire a 3x Platinum certification by RIAA.

“I never imagined I’d get the chance to put out an album for a second time,” the singer said in a statement in July.

She continued: “It’s just so much fun to look back and remember where we were and what we were doing when they were originally released.”

“This album in particular is very special to me because it was the first time I got to record with Tony Brown and he was the reason I finally got to record ‘Fancy,’” McEntire said. “Now here we are 30 years later and I never end a show without singing that song.”