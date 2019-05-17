Reba McEntire's former Tennessee mansion renting for $3G a night

Fancy! A lakefront Tennessee mansion that once belonged to Reba McEntire is officially available for rent, offering the chance to live like country music royalty.

In recent days, "The Estate at Cherokee Dock" in Lebanon – which was once home to the 64-year-old star – has popped up on booking platform Vrbo. A quick glimpse at the swanky digs, currently renting for $2,958 a night, confirms that guests will have no trouble getting the party started.

Tucked on a 13-acre plot just 30 minutes outside of Nashville on Old Hickory Lake, the 13,000 square foot, Southern colonial-style home features eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and can sleep 16 people.

Dreamy indoor features include a professional grade chef’s kitchen, a movie theater, wine room, and “expansive water views from almost every room.”

Externally, a gorgeous outdoor entertaining space is made complete by an outdoor patio with furniture, a propane fire pit, a large heated pool and pool house flanked by gardens.

For an additional fee, guests can enjoy access to the luxury stable and guest house as well, as per the listing page.

Water sport enthusiasts will be in heaven too, as the estate holds a private boat dock that makes for “a great spot for fishing” or “tying up your boat or charter.”

In addition, a caretaker lives on the property, and pets are not allowed. The estate frequently hosts weddings, corporate groups and special events, as per their website.

“Beautiful place. Truly has to be seen to believe. The mansion itself is awesome but the location can’t be beat,” one reviewer wrote online of the first-class stay. “Trust me get a group together and split the cost. It’s a vacation you will never forget!!”

