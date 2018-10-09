Rapper Phora takes fan to hospital after chaos erupts at promotional event

A California rapper’s promotional event on Monday turned chaotic after fans started pushing and trampling over one another at a popular Hollywood intersection, prompting a police response and the rapper taking one of the fans to the hospital.

Rapper Phora’s security team called police during an event at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing police. Several were injured.

There were no life-threatening injuries, however eight people were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Phora, who is from Southern California, told ABC7 that he personally drove an injured fan to the hospital and apologized for the disorder.

"I'm so sorry," he told the station. "I personally took someone to the hospital myself. It's super hectic out here tonight. I appreciate the fans, I appreciate the love."

The rapper, who announced the release of a new album last week, later tweeted that he made sure everyone was good and that “someone passed out but she is okay now, her name is Alejandra and she says hi.”