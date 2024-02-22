Rapper Kodak Black throws rocks at news crew moments after being released from jail: report

Video appears to show Kodak Black throwing rocks at a news crew Wednesday immediately after he was released from a Florida jail after a two-month stint.

"These rocks hit my photographer right in the ribs. This is very serious," WPLG-TV reporter Rosh Lowe said in an on-air report afterward.

"It is very usual in our profession to interview people coming out of jail, especially noteworthy people. What is unusual is rocks being thrown and threats being hurled."

The news station showed video that purported to show the 26-year-old rapper hiding behind an air conditioner just outside the Broward County jail, then allegedly reaching up to hurl a rock.

"Don’t throw anything at our camera!" Lowe shouts twice in the video. The reporter said the photographer wasn’t injured after being hit in the ribs by the rock, but they did report the incident to police.

After allegedly throwing the rocks, the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper told the crew, "I’ve been hibernating. I’ve been chilling" in the video.

Lowe says he’s "not going to back down" from Kodak Black after accusing him of threatening to punch him.

"My son’s about to be born in less than 48 hours. I ain’t worried about y’all," Kodak Black says. The rapper is already a father of three from previous relationships.

At one point in the video, after Lowe says the rapper threatened to hit him, Black answers, "I did."

In the last part of the video, as the rapper is heading down some stairs away from the jail and the news crew, Lowe says to him, "Don’t threaten to punch me again. Do you understand what I’m saying? Do you want me to call the cops on you right now, Kodak? You want to threaten to punch me again on camera?"

The "Roll in Peace" rapper answers repeatedly, "Nah, I’m leaving," before rapping some lyrics, then getting into a black SUV and being driven away.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was charged with violating his probation after he was arrested in December for allegedly being found asleep behind the wheel of an SUV that was blocking a driveway.

He pleaded guilty to failing to report police contact, a parole violation, and this week a judge gave him credit for time served.

He originally faced a drug charge after a substance on him initially tested positive for cocaine, but it was later found to be oxycodone, which he had a prescription for, and the charge was later dropped.

The rapper was sentenced to 46 months in prison on a federal weapons charge in 2019 but was pardoned and had his sentence commuted by former President Trump in 2021.

The rapper's lawyer told Fox News Digital he hadn't seen the report.

"We have been busy making sure these three fallen heros' children had funds for college," Brad Cohen wrote in an email that included a report about Kodak Black promising to donate to the college funds of a Minnesota police officer killed in the line of duty.

On his Instagram Wednesday, Cohen wrote, "In typically Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5 month old. Whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty. Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden."