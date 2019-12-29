Pregnant Rachel Bloom and husband Dan Gregor taken in by California couple after getting 'stranded' in storm

Rachel Bloom and her husband, Dan Gregor, are forever grateful to one California couple.

On Friday, the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star sent out a tweet asking her followers if they had a place they could sleep. The two had been stranded during a storm in Bakersfield.

"We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (every highway going south is closed) and every hotel that’s open is at least a 2 hour drive away and we’re about to just sleep in our car," the seven-months-pregnant Bloom added.

Not too long after her initial tweets, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband found a place for the evening. One local couple, Kate and Steven, had reached out, offering their home to Bloom and Gregor.

"We were about to go to bed," Kate told KGET News.

"We figured our house is a little better than a Denny’s parking lot," Steven said. "Marginally better," Kate teased.

She continued: "I tweeted and just said, 'Hey, we have a room. There's cats and dogs and pie and bagels. Come on down.'"

Bloom and Gregor took up the couple's generous offer, with Bloom later sharing a video to social media about the experience and noting that "kindness is not dead."

"I am just glad that we were there because it is so scary to have to sleep in your car," Kate told the local outlet. "Like anybody, whether or not it is a beloved television personality, nobody should have to sleep in their car when it is 30 degrees outside."

Kate jokingly added: "We all agreed she would name the child Karen Steven Kate" -- referencing the couple and Steven's mom.