Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

Biden, first lady join Queen for tea at Windsor Castle

The Queen wore a pink ensemble to greet the Bidens

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Biden traveled to the United Kingdom for the G-7 summit this weekend involving leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and, of course, the U.S.

SEE PHOTOS:

  • Image 1 of 3

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP)

  • Image 2 of 3

    President Joe Biden inspects a Guard of Honour after arriving to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits for the arrival of US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP)

The Queen wore a pink ensemble to greet the Bidens on the sunny June afternoon. The first lady wore a baby blue blazer and skirt.

The meeting was full of pomp as members of the Honor Guard presented themselves to the Queen and the Bidens. President Biden accompanied the Officer Commanding the Guard of Honor, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Guard of Honor.

QUEEN ELIZABETH STEALS SHOW AT G-7 RECEPTION WITH WITTY ONE-LINER TO WORLD LEADERS

Making one of her few public appearances since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II proved she hasn't lost her humor while rubbing shoulders with world leaders at a G-7 reception on Friday.

The three-day summit began on Friday and ran through Sunday in the United Kingdom. Friday's reception at the Eden Project, a botanical garden home to the world's largest indoor rainforest, was hosted by the 95-year-old reigning monarch.

The queen broke the ice during a photo-op alongside political figures including Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sitting center stage as cameras flashed, Queen Elizabeth II quipped, "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying it?" provoking laughter from the politicians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes," Johnson responded. "We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances."

This is not Biden's first time meeting the queen. When he was a senator, Biden traveled to the U.K. in November 1982 for a meeting of the British-American Parliamentary Group and participated in an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

Fox News' Patrick Ward and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

-

More from Politics