Queen Elizabeth ‘felt sorry’ for Marilyn Monroe after their only meeting: author

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly "felt sorry" for America’s most famous sex symbol after they met in 1956.

At the time, Marilyn Monroe was in London to film "The Prince and the Showgirl" opposite Laurence Olivier. However, the blonde bombshell had one objective when she traveled across the pond, and it was to meet the reigning monarch.

But the encounter wasn’t picture-perfect.

REMEMBERING MARILYN MONROE: THE HOLLYWOOD ICON'S LIFE IN FILM, FASHION, MULTIPLE MARRIAGES AND SHOCKING DEATH

"Apparently, the queen said to friends at the palace that she thought Marilyn was lovely, but she felt sorry for her," Michelle Morgan, author of "When Marilyn Met the Queen," told Fox News Digital.

"She had licked all of her lipstick off," Morgan explained about the Hollywood star. "When you see the footage, you see the queen coming up the line. Marilyn is licking her lipstick off because she’s nervous. And the queen picked up on that. I thought that was an interesting thing for the queen to notice."

The women only met once in their lifetimes, but it was a face-to-face encounter that’s still hotly debated today.

Monroe was invited to attend the Royal Command Performance at the Empire Theatre in London’s Leicester Square. She appeared alongside some of the most famous film stars of the time. According to Morgan, the actress was determined to make an unforgettable first impression — even if it meant putting royal protocol to the test.

WATCH: QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘FELT SORRY’ FOR MARILYN MONROE: AUTHOR

"When Marilyn was asked to meet the queen, a memo went [a]round to everybody … that said, ‘You must wear something conservative. You must think about the neckline,’" Morgan explained. "And that went straight over Marilyn’s head.

"She already had an idea of what she wanted," said Morgan. "She went to a dressmaker, a theatrical dressmaker. … She had a little diagram of what she wanted. They … made it for her. And it came with a gold cape and a little gold bag. And it was very, very low cut."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When Marilyn was asked to meet the queen, a memo went [a]round to everybody … that said, ‘You must wear something conservative. You must think about the neckline.' And that went straight over Marilyn’s head." — Michelle Morgan, author of "When Marilyn Met the Queen"

"It caused quite a sensation," Morgan continued. "When she came out of the car, she had the cape on, and, of course, she then put the cape to the side. And there she was. She was criticized by various people who were there, including Joan Crawford, who didn’t like Marilyn very much anyway. But, at the end of the day, the queen didn’t seem to mind. And that’s who she was there to see."

According to Morgan’s book, Crawford had already been "vocally hostile" toward the younger actress long before they shared the same room with the queen. The Oscar winner once claimed she turned down a job teaching Monroe to "dress properly" because it would be "impossible to help her."

But Monroe was adamant about making headlines. Morgan’s book noted that the star’s curve-hugging gold lamé gown was "so low-cut the tops of Marilyn’s breasts were on full display." Several staff needed to be on hand to help Monroe fit into the gown.

Morgan believed the monarch wasn’t fazed. She already knew what to expect.

"The queen had watched Marilyn’s films," said Morgan. "By that point, she had already watched ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.’ There was one time when she met one of Marilyn’s co-stars, and she and Prince Philip spoke about the film.

"She knew who Marilyn was. She was very aware of her. She knew the kind of gowns that she wore, and I think she was maybe just as starstruck. … But, at the end of the day, the queen met millions … of people. I don’t think she was shockable in the least. I don’t think anything shocked the queen."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

But there was one thing Monroe wasn’t prepared for — having France’s own sex symbol seemingly upstage her, or so she thought.

"[Marilyn] was rather put out that Brigitte Bardot, who was also there, had made a lot of headlines in the papers that day," said Morgan. "So, she was a little miffed about that. … [But] I don’t think that she did. I’ve read all the newspapers, and there were pictures of Brigitte in the newspapers and little columns about her.

"But, for the most part, it was all Marilyn. … There was just a little bit of professional envy going on there. She just wanted more publicity than Brigitte, but I don’t think she had anything to worry about."

Morgan said Monroe was so fascinated by the queen that she was hopeful the two could have tea at Buckingham Palace.

"Marilyn wanted to meet the queen," said Morgan. "I spoke to one of her assistants who told me that when she was working with Marilyn, Marilyn would often say to her, ‘Where does the queen buy her perfume?’ "Where does the queen buy her gloves?’ The assistant was … kind of miffed that all Marilyn was asking her was about the queen. ... She [said], ‘I was supposed to be an authority on the queen, and I wasn’t!’

"Marilyn … was fascinated by the queen," Morgan continued. "She started to ask one of the PR people on [her] film if she could meet the queen. Her vision was that she would go to Buckingham Palace, and they would have tea and a little conversation. But every time the PR person showed Lawrence Olivier [her request], he would [say], ‘Oh, tish tosh! Marilyn’s not going to meet the queen.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But as it turned out, people from the palace wanted Marilyn to meet the queen," Morgan continued. "They were organizing this big event in London, and they were looking for famous people to come and meet the queen, shake hands with her. Marilyn was on the list."

Monroe was staying at Englefield Green, which is four miles from Windsor Castle. Leading up to the big night, a "quite nervous" Monroe practiced her curtsy.

"[Marilyn] spoke to the press [after their meeting]," said Morgan. "She was very giddy telling them what they spoke about. … The queen said to her, ‘I’ve heard that we’re neighbors.’ Marilyn’s first reaction was ‘Eh?’ The queen said to her, ‘Well, I live in Windsor Castle. You live in Englefield Green, which is right on the boundary. Marilyn was like, ‘Oh! Me and my husband ride our bicycles through your park.’ She was excited and giggly.

"When Princess Margaret came along, she spoke to her for a few moments," said Morgan. "Somebody else … mentioned Arthur Miller’s play. Marilyn leaped in and said, ‘You must come and see my husband’s play!' She was excited that … they still wanted to speak to her."

Monroe and the monarch never saw each other again. The actress died in 1962 at age 36 from a barbiturate overdose. The queen died in 2022 at age 96.

The queen never forgot the star, Morgan insisted.

MARILYN MONROE’S AFFAIR WITH JFK CONFIRMED ON WIRETAP BY PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR, BOOK CLAIMS

"A friend … said that the queen was fascinated by Marilyn afterward," said Morgan. "That’s all we really know, because the queen didn’t ever speak publicly about many people. Her motto was ‘Never complain, never explain.’ So, all we’ve got is this little nugget of information from an unnamed friend from the palace."

Morgan hopes her book will show readers a different side of the American icon.

"Marilyn loved meeting the queen," said Morgan. "It was a huge piece of history for her. She was this little girl who had lived in an orphanage at one time. … She didn’t know her father, and her mother wasn’t very present in her life. She grows up and becomes a movie star. Now she’s meeting the queen. I think that the little child inside her was absolutely mesmerized."