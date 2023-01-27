Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support after death of daughter Lisa Marie: 'A dark, painstaking journey'

Priscilla Presley expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she has received since the death of her daughter Lisa Marie two weeks ago.

The 77-year-old actress took to Twitter Thursday to thank her fans and show solidarity with other parents who have lost children.

"To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is," Priscilla wrote.

The "Dallas" alum previously thanked her supporters the day after Lisa Marie's public memorial Sunday.

The musician, who died Jan. 12 at the age of 54, was laid to rest at Graceland alongside her father, Elvis, and her son, Benjamin Keough.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," Priscilla wrote on Twitter.

"It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

Lisa Marie's body was examined by the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner Jan. 14, and the cause of death was deferred, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

Deferred means that "after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," public information officer Sarah Ardalani told Fox News Digital.

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

The singer was pronounced dead Jan. 12 at 5:08 p.m. at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

She was rushed to the hospital after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call" from the musician's Calabasas home. Her mother was later seen walking into the emergency room shortly after Lisa Marie arrived at the medical center.

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla is survived by her mother and three daughters — Riley, Harper Vivienne and Finley.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Priscilla gave an emotional speech as she paid tribute to her daughter at her memorial service.

The Presley matriarch read a note "my granddaughter wanted me to read to you all." The letter described how Lisa Marie was "an icon" to her child.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words,'" Priscilla read. "'Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one. Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, 'I'll do my best.'"

Priscilla then read a poem titled "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie's life.

"'In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,'" Priscilla said, reading the poem. "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?'

"'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

Priscilla teared up and gasped for air.

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" the 77-year-old said. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here. … Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

