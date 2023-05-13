Expand / Collapse search
Princess Diana
Published

Princess Diana's brother honors late royal after King Charles’ coronation

Princess Diana died in 1997 following a vehicle collision in Paris

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
King Charles, Princess Diana’s marriage was so explosive that violence seemed inevitable, bodyguard alleges Video

King Charles, Princess Diana’s marriage was so explosive that violence seemed inevitable, bodyguard alleges

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," spoke to Fox News Digital about his shocking biography of Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and his tumultuous marriage to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, is keeping the memory of his late sister close to his heart. 

Spencer took royal fans inside Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althrop House, in his latest social media post. 

"Rhododendron season at @althorphouse - with a chorus of spring bird life," he wrote in the caption. 

PRINCESS DIANA'S BROTHER CHARLES SPENCER RECOUNTS SHARED CHILDHOOD TRAUMA: 'IN IT TOGETHER'

The reminiscent video captured a view of the serene lake, with birds chirping in the background and ducks swimming by in the peaceful water. The video slightly zooms into the blooming trees and spring flowers.

A previous photo that Spencer shared was of the sunlight shining on the scenic landscape of Princess Diana’s childhood home.

"May light at Althorp," he wrote on Instagram.

Spencer’s photos and videos honor the late Princess of Wales, as he showcased Diana’s final resting place at Oval Lake.

Princess Diana wearing a hat

Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, honored the late royal with a video of their childhood home. (Getty Images)

Royal fans paid tribute to the late Princess Diana in sweet responses to Spencer’s video. 

"My thoughts, go to sweet Princess Diana, never forgotten, not today or ever," one comment read. 

Another person wrote, "I think you’ve chosen the perfect place of rest & safety for your sister. I hope you and your family have peace & calmness here. Nature is breathtakingly beautiful."

Princess Diana's estate

General view of Althorp, listed stately home of the Spencer family in Althorp, Northamptonshire, England, 1999. Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997), grew up at Althorp. (Getty Images)

Others were awed by the breathtaking scenery of the Northamptonshire estate.

"Secret places on the Great Althorp Estate! Magical!"

Spencer, a historian and journalist, currently resides on the property with his wife, Karen.

She also recently gave royal fans a glimpse of the beautiful estate with a rainbow shining over the lush trees. 

Spencer's reflection on the late Princess Diana comes on the heels of her ex-husband King Charles III’s coronation. 

The 74-year-old and his wife, Queen Camilla, were officially crowned last Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III with crown and scepter at coronation

King Charles III is crowned with St. Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS)

The historic event comes after the late Princess Diana's and Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, made a decision to exit from the royal family. 

Prince Harry supported his father at his coronation with a brief appearance but left immediately afterward to make it home in time for his son’s fourth birthday. 

The royal tension is followed by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepping back as members of the Royal Family in order to take up a new life away from the notorious British tabloids and media coverage.

To add fuel to the fire, Prince Harry released a tell-all memoir titled "Spare," which detailed his family’s royal riff. 

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also noted in his book that he had taken Meghan to visit his mother’s final resting place at Althrop House.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

