Prince William wants to reunite privately with Prince Harry before unveiling statue of Princess Diana: source

Prince William allegedly wants to meet with Prince Harry before they reunite publicly this summer.

The brothers are expected to stand shoulder-to-shoulder for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in honor of their late mother Princess Diana. It is scheduled to be unveiled at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry, 36, who is currently residing in California, is expected to attend. On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly that William, 38, is hoping the two can meet before the public appearance, which will be scrutinized by the British tabloids.

"Harry has so much going on in his life work-wise and is busy planning for the arrival of [his] daughter that he’s trying not to overthink the consequences that may arise upon his return to the U.K.," the insider told the outlet.

PRINCE WILLIAM TO MAKE VIRTUAL SPEECH FOR 2021 BAFTA AWARDS CELEBRATING FILM, TV

"All eyes will be on them at the unveiling, critics will be analyzing their every move and how they interact with each other," the source continued. "[William] doesn’t believe that it’s feasible for them to reunite in the public eye without showing signs of tension if they don’t thrash out their differences in advance."

According to the outlet, the brothers initially commissioned the statue in 2017 "to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world." After some delays, the British princes tweaked their plans to mark their mother’s birthday.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

"The statue is to reflect on Diana’s legacy, not their feud, and William wants to keep it that way," the source alleged.

PRINCE WILLIAM TOLD PRINCE HARRY HE'S ‘PUTTING FAME OVER FAMILY’ AFTER OPRAH INTERVIEW, SOURCE CLAIMS

The insider also claimed communication between the brothers has been "sparse." Despite their strained relationship, William has allegedly kept the lines of communication open, especially when it comes to discussions concerning their mother’s statue.

On March 7th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey that has been viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

During the two-hour special, Harry revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, as well as his older brother, have ruptured.

William is second in line to the throne after Charles.

PRINCE WILLIAM 'STRUGGLING' NOT TO SHARE HIS STORY AFTER PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE INTERVIEW: REPORT

Meghan Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry told the media mogul, 67, the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money Diana left behind.

Harry voiced his displeasure with the restrictions placed on members of the royal family – which played a factor in his decision to step back from his duties as a senior-ranking member.

PRINCE WILLIAM IS 'UNCOMFORTABLE’ SPEAKING TO PRINCE HARRY AFTER GAYLE KING REVEALED PRIVATE CHATS: SOURCE

"My father and my brother, they are all trapped," he said. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

After the interview aired, William became the first British royal to speak out about the accusations of bigotry made by his brother and sister-in-law.

While visiting an East London school with his wife Kate Middleton, William told reporters who confronted him, "We’re very much not a racist family."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unravel.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM WILL EVENTUALLY REPAIR THEIR RIFT FOR PRINCESS DIANA’S SAKE, ROYAL AUTHOR SAYS

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

Harry acknowledged to Winfrey that he and his brother are on "different paths."

"I love William to bits," Harry explained. "He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. But we are on different paths."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Harry described his relationship with William as "space," the prince stressed he "will always be there" for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.