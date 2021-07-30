Prince William and Kate Middleton 'cautious' about which royal appearances their children make: source

Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to protect their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – from intense media scrutiny.

George, 8, is third in line to the British throne after his father William, 39, and his grandfather Prince Charles.

"Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future hold for George," a source close to the couple told Us Weekly on Friday.

"He’s growing up in a different era to his parents," the insider explained. "Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children."

The source alleged to the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been very mindful when it comes to which royal events their children attend in hopes of protecting their privacy as much as possible.

"The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make," the source claimed. "Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends."

On Wednesday, a source told the outlet that William and Middleton, 39, want to give George a normal upbringing.

"Kate and William want George to have a normal life," a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday adding they "don’t want him to grow up too quickly."

According to the outlet, the family’s search for normalcy for the 8-year-old extends beyond the palace.

"He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George," the insider shared. "He mixes with children his own age. Kate and William don’t shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him… George makes his bed every morning."

Recently, the proud parents shared a new photo of George to commemorate his eighth birthday on July 22. The snapshot was taken by the duchess, who is known for photographing her children for the palace.

Royal author Robert Lacey, who is also the official consultant on Netflix’s "The Crown," previously alleged that William and Middleton told George about his royal title "sometime around his seventh birthday."

Lacey has updated his book titled "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" with added chapters and new material. In the original book, which was published in 2020, the British historian addressed the ongoing woes impacted by the royal family.

"William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son," wrote Lacey, as quoted by U.K.’s DailyMail. "Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve."

"William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son ‘a normal family upbringing,’ enabling the monarchy ‘to stay relevant and keep up with modern times,’" Lacey added.

William, 39, met Middleton at the University of St. Andrews. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally.

Over the years, William has taken on numerous charitable activities, projects and official duties in support of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The duke and duchess marked their 10th wedding anniversary in April by releasing photographs and a video of the family at play. The family’s official residence is Kensington Palace

In May, William and Middleton launched their YouTube channel where they chronicle their duties as senior members of the royal family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.