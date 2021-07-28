Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘want Prince George to have a normal life' despite royal status: source

Prince George may be third in line to the British throne, but his parents are reportedly determined to give him a normal upbringing.

"Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] William want George to have a normal life," a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday adding they "don’t want him to grow up too quickly."

According to the outlet, the family’s search for normalcy for the 8-year-old extends beyond the palace.

"He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George," the insider shared. "He mixes with children his own age. Kate and William don’t shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him… George makes his bed every morning."

The source also said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want their children to be respectful towards anyone they encounter.

"All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you," the source claimed. "[The duke and duchess are] raising their kids to be well-mannered and not take their status for granted."

Recently, the proud parents shared a new photo of George to commemorate his eighth birthday on July 22. The snapshot was taken by Middleton, 39, who is known for photographing her children for the palace.

Royal author Robert Lacey, who is also the official consultant on Netflix’s "The Crown," previously alleged that William and Middleton told George about his royal title "sometime around his seventh birthday."

Lacey has updated his book titled "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" with added chapters and new material. In the original book, which was published in 2020, the British historian addressed the ongoing woes impacted by the royal family.

"William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son," wrote Lacey, as quoted by U.K.’s DailyMail. "Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve."

"William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son ‘a normal family upbringing,’ enabling the monarchy ‘to stay relevant and keep up with modern times,’" Lacey added.

William, 39, met Middleton at the University of St. Andrews. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally.

William is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles. Over the years, William has taken on numerous charitable activities, projects and official duties in support of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to three children: George, as well as Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The pair marked their 10th wedding anniversary in April by releasing photographs and a video of the family at play. The family’s official residence is Kensington Palace



In May, William and Middleton launched their YouTube channel where they chronicle their duties as senior members of the royal family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.