Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected at Super Bowl; Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles' cancer

Felicity Huffman claims her ‘old life died’ in college scandal; Tori Spelling called ‘survivor’ after tough year

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
prince harry, meghan markle, king charles, queen camilla

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected at Super Bowl; Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles' cancer. (Getty Images)

ROYAL TOUCHDOWN - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected at Super Bowl, source says. Continue reading here…

ROYAL UPDATE - Queen Camilla shares King Charles' health update after cancer diagnosis. Continue reading here…

‘AMERICAN SPIRIT’ - Toby Keith's son shares a touching tribute after dad's tragic death. Continue reading here…

Toby Keith performing in 2023

Toby Keith's son shares a touching tribute after dad's tragic death. (Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

FOOD FIGHT - ‘Hot in Cleveland’ star lashes out at ‘diet culture’ after sharing ‘overweight’ bikini pic. Continue reading here…

A split of Valerie Bertinelli smiling and her in a bikini

Valerie Bertinelli lashes out at ‘diet culture’ after sharing ‘overweight’ bikini pic. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images/Valerie Bertinelli Instagram)

‘IMAGE SAVER’ - Prince Harry’s visit to see King Charles slammed by royal expert. Continue reading here…

‘IT'S KILLING ME' - Paul Giamatti claims Cher calls him repeatedly and he has ‘no f---ing idea’ why. Continue reading here…

A WORRIED PRINCESS - Princess Kate is concerned about Prince William as King Charles' cancer forces him back to work. Continue reading here…

CELEBRITY CRIME - Cyndi Lauper's son was arrested in connection to a NYC shooting. Continue reading here…

‘DANGEROUS ROAD’ - Ricky Schroder says AI-generated explicit content needs to be regulated. Continue reading here…

SHAKE IT OFF - Taylor Swift blasts critics during Japan tour. Continue reading here…

Taylor swift posing at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift blasts critics during Japan tour. (Lionel Hahn / Getty)

