Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Fox News Digital has learned.

The news comes after Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors on Thursday night to present the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The Duke of Sussex showed up to the event right after visiting his father, King Charles III, in England following the British monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Harry used humor to present Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward with the award on Thursday.

"I really love how you stole rugby from us, and you made it your own — instead of passing it backwards, just passing it forwards," he said onstage.

"Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense — that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius!"

"Oh, man. Prince freaking Harry," Heyward said as he took the stage to accept the honor. "Man, I’m in shock. That’s Prince Harry."

Right before joining the NFL for the biggest sports award night of the year, Harry flew over 5,000 miles to visit his father. King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Charles' specific cancer diagnosis is currently unknown.

Prince Harry's trip to England was short, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.

"He was there for 24 hours, he saw his father for 45 minutes, he flew — and announced to the press — after the king’s statement was released, even though we later heard that he was told beforehand, and he didn’t see his sister-in-law or nieces and nephews even though they are also dealing with a traumatic health recovery," Shannon Felton Spence explained. "It’s hard to view it as anything other than an image saver for Harry. And that pains me, because I was really hoping this was the news he needed to wake him up and fix it."

Harry spent time with His Majesty at Clarence House and did not meet with his brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry returned home Wednesday. The Duke of Sussex was spotted at Heathrow Airport in London before boarding a commercial flight back to Los Angeles.

Markle and the kids, Archie and Lilibet, stayed behind in California during the excursion.

