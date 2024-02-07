Ricky Schroder says AI-generated explicit content is ‘dangerous tool,’ needs to be regulated

Ricky Schroder said this week he believes pornography generated by artificial intelligence is a "dangerous road to go down."

"I'm not an expert on AI, but I'm concerned about people that want to make pornographic images using AI that look like real people," the "Silver Spoons" star told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I think that that's a dangerous road to go down."

Schroder, who is a founding member of the Council on Pornography Reform (CPR), said there needs to be legislation regarding the advent of AI in pornography.

"It's one of our goals at the Council on Pornography Reform is to have some controls over AI pornography," he added.

RICKY SCHRODER SAYS ‘IT’S EASY TO LOSE SIGHT OF THE LORD' IN HOLLYWOOD: ‘I NEVER FIT IN’

The 53-year-old said that some people "claim it's not a crime, you know, to look at AI porn of even underage children because there's potentially no victim, they say."

HOLLYWOOD STAR CANDACE CAMERON BURE HAS NO INTENTION OF USING AI FOR FILMMAKING

He continued, "I say that's wrong. It is a crime because the victim is the one who views it. The victim is the one who walks out into society and interacts with all of us after having ingested AI porn. So, I think it's a dangerous, dangerous tool."

CPR’s mission is to "promote a safer and more responsible digital landscape by advocating for comprehensive reforms in the realm of explicit adult content."

The organization is connected to Schroder’s recently launched Reel American Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit that produces films, documentaries and television series that promote patriotic and traditional values.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Schroder told Fox News Digital that the Reel American Heroes Foundation is developing projects to advance the goals of the Council on Pornography Reform and currently has a documentary titled "Erotic Erosion" in the works.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We're making a documentary that looks at the disastrous effects of 45 years of internet pornography that's been pushed into our culture and our society," Schroder said. "When internet pornography first came into the world, it was in the .xxx URL, and for various reasons, they shut down the .xxx URL, and they moved it all into the .com world. And so one of our goals at the Council on Pornography Reform is to move all adult content back into the .xxx URL, where it's easier to control it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schroder, who started as a child actor in the 1979 movie "The Champ," also said in the interview that he never "fit in" in Hollywood, and as a person of faith, he said the advice he’d give to his younger self would be "don’t lose sight of the Lord, because in Hollywood, it's easy to lose sight of the Lord there."