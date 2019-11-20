Prince Andrew's ex left Jeffrey Epstein's New York apartment 'because she was being watched'

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, revealed in a new tell-all interview she once felt uneasy in now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's New York City apartment.

The socialite, who dated the 59-year-old British royal in 1999, said in an interview with ITV's "Good Morning Britain" on Wednesday that Epstein offered for her to stay with him in 2001 but she left the apartment because she felt "watched by hidden cameras."

It was actually Epstein's girlfriend and alleged madam. Ghislaine Maxwell, who introduced Epstein to her and the apartment was close to his Upper East Side mansion, where Prince Andrew was photographed staying.

Lady Victoria claimed at the time she was unaware of Epstein's secret life trafficking in young girls.

"I actually didn't come across any of the other girls staying at the apartments but I felt uncomfortable staying there," she said.

"I cut my trip short and felt I was being watched, there were hidden cameras and I left after about 10 days and moved in with a friend of mine. But even before I knew anything that's come since out, I felt it."

Lady Victoria told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that she was "completely shocked" to learn of all Epstein's alleged victims.

"I was so shocked because I just had no idea. I really had no idea," she explained. "The more I was reading about it, the more I was actually like, wow, I was actually in one of these apartments and I saw all of it but I didn’t see it."

"I was there and I was at the dinners and I saw things but I didn’t see the truth. I had no idea what was really going on," she added.

The former model went on to defend Prince Andrew on the morning news show. "I thought there is no way if he is guilty that he would go onto television and do an interview like that," she said.

"I think the public already made their decision a long time ago, and thought he was guilty. I think him going on television, he didn’t really give the public what they wanted in respect to actually having any remorse for these girls and things. I think that's why there's been a backlash."

The negative press surrounding Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview has been so intense, the second son of Queen Elizabeth announced late Wednesday that he will be stepping back from his royal duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” the statement posted to the royal family’s Twitter account reads in part.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

The statement concludes: "I continued to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Many in the media were quick to deride Prince Andrew for not only defending his friendship with Epstein but for failing to show empathy for the convicted sex offender’s victims.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She says Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the Duke of York said in his interview of allegedly having sex with Roberts.

“I stayed with him and that’s [something] I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that,” Prince Andrew admitted.

Epstein, 66, died in jail on Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges that prosecutors alleged involved many girls over several years in the early 2000s.

