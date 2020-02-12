Prince Andrew’s Epstein scandal caused Princess Beatrice to change her wedding date twice, source claims

Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has greatly impacted his daughter’s wedding plans.

After months of tension following the royal scandal, Princess Beatrice finally gave an update on what should be one of the happiest moments of her life.

In November 2019, the patriarch publicly stepped back from his royal duties following a nuclear interview attempting to clear his name.

“The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal],” a source told People magazine on Wednesday. “It will be smaller than the original plan.”

Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York, 59, and Sarah Ferguson, 60, is set to wed financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, at St. James’ Palace in London on May 29. The 31-year-old will also enjoy a reception at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.

Unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and even her younger sister Princess Eugenie’s nuptials, Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding will be a smaller celebration, the outlet noted. The couple will also not have a carriage procession.

A royal source insisted it “is keeping with their wishes for a more low-key” affair.

The source also shared Andrew will be present and walk his daughter down the aisle.

“Andrew will probably give a toast at the reception like any father of the bride,” said the source. “They will try to normalize this as much as possible.”

According to the outlet, Andrew didn’t attend Beatrice’s engagement party in London, which was held in December 2019. It is believed he skipped the festivities, hosted by Mozzi’s mother at Chiltern Firehouse, due to the ongoing controversy surrounding his connection to Epstein.

However, the outlet shared Andrew has remained incredibly close to his family, including his ex-wife. In addition, he has continued to spend time with his mother, 93. They were seen together exchanging smiles during a church outing on Jan. 19 and then spotted horseback riding around the Windsor Castle estate.

In January, authorities announced Andrew has refused to cooperate with federal investigators as they continue their probe into Epstein.

According to the New York Post, Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman told reporters at a news conference outside Epstein’s former Upper East Side residence that federal prosecutors reached out to Andrew and have been struggling to get the prince to agree to sit down with them.

Berman told the press outside the mansion: “The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew’s attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew, and to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.”

Andrew is accused of having sex with at least one of the women Epstein allegedly trafficked.

Berman said he elected to share Andrew’s reluctance to cooperate simply because the prince “publicly offered, indeed in a press release, to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators.”

The Post said that the release Berman was likely referencing to is a public statement issued by the Duke of York in November in which he said: “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations.”

A royal insider told the Post in an e-mail: “This issue is being dealt with by The Duke of York’s legal team. Buckingham Palace will not be commenting further on this particular matter.”

Andrew has vehemently denied any claims of wrongdoing at the hands of his relationship with Epstein.

Epstein. 66, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August. Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by staff. He was then transported to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, officials said at the time.

Despite the fact the financier died behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking, the top prosecutor said the feds’ investigation into his sex abuse network will continue because “Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others.”

“And I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward,” Berman added.

Christina Oxenberg — a cousin to the British royal family — is hoping Andrew will cooperate with investigators as they continue their probe into Epstein.

“Epstein had a goal, which was he wanted to meet Andrew,” the 57-year-old told Fox News. “He got his goal through [his gal pal] Ghislaine [Maxwell]. It was easy to set up… But Andrew didn’t know he was being used. Jeffrey was a pervert. Ghislaine was an enabler of a pervert. So they are the problem and I want the focus to be on Ghislaine. The only thing the FBI needs to know from Andrew is how do we find Ghislaine? That’s all you need from him. What can he say? ‘I’m sorry I was an idiot.’ How many times do you want him to say that? We get it.

“He did idiotic things,” Oxenberg continued. “But he’s not a pedophile. He’s not a sex ring organizer. I’m sure he’s filled with regret and remorse. He loves his family. He’s duty-bound. He loves his mother and doesn’t want to bring her grief.”

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.