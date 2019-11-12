Hilaria Baldwin says she suffered her second miscarriage this year

Hilaria Baldwin revealed the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage — her second one this year.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Hilaria, who has four children with husband Alec Baldwin, announced on Instagram Monday night.

The couple was expecting a girl.

Hilaria, 35, said she learned of the miscarriage during a scan on Monday — and the results left her “devastated.”

Despite the heartache, Hilaria wrote that, “even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

A tearful Hilaria posted a video with the announcement alongside the couple’s eldest daughter, 6-year-old Carmen.

“Thank you for saying you’re sorry, Mommy’s sad,” Hilaria tells her daughter in the clip.

