The 7 best political drama TV series on Netflix

In case the daily news cycle isn't enough for you, feel free to catch up on some of the best political dramas created for the small screen.

Streaming giant Netflix has everything you're searching for -- from older (but still beloved) series like "The West Wing" to Emmy award- and Golden Globe award-winning series like "The Crown" -- there's a show for every type of hard news buff.

Check out our top TV series picks below:

"The West Wing"

Cast: Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Rob Lowe

What life is like beside the scenes at the White House as a fictional Democratic president and his staff deal with policy, tragedy, and what it actually takes to be the leader of the free world.

"The Crown"

Cast: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Coleman, Tobias Menzies

The series chronicles the personal life and royal duties of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

"Bodyguard"

Cast: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes

A war veteran dealing with PTSD is assigned to protect the UK's home secretary.

"House of Cards"

Cast: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly

A look behind the scenes at the greed and corruption in American politics and what it takes to climbs the ranks in Washington. Wright's Claire Underwood stepped into the forefront after Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood) was axed amid sexual misconduct allegations.

"Designated Survivor"

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q

After an attack during the State of the Union address, a lower-level cabinet member must step up and take on the role of President of the United States.

"Madam Secretary"

Cast: Tea Leoni, Tim Daly

The series follows the life of a fictional female Secretary of State who must handle international diplomacy and family life.

"The Politician"

Cast: Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Gwyneth Paltrow

A wealthy high school student with aspirations of getting into Harvard, and becoming the president in the future, attempts to win his school's student body president election but a scandal derails his plans.