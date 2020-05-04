The best reality shows on Netflix

Are you in the mood to binge-watch hours-on-end of reality television?

Well, Netflix has got you covered with its selection of shows -- from homes to cars to dating to competition series -- with something for everyone.

Here are a few titles to get you started:

"Love Is Blind"

If you haven't already seen this dating reality series, just hit play.

The show -- hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey -- follows a social experiment in which single men and women search for love and get engaged -- before they even meet each other in person.

Season 1 is available.

"Car Masters: Rust to Riches"

Watch as Gotham Garage overhauls a collection of cars and trucks in order to sell them.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available.

"Ultimate Beastmaster"

Elite athletes from across the globe take on an intense obstacle course -- known as the Beast -- in this competition series.

Season 1 to 3 available.

"Sugar Rush"

Have a sweet tooth? Watch as teams race to create the best-tasting treats.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available.

"Selling Sunset"

If you're a fan of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing" series, you're in luck. "Selling Sunset" follows the agents of The Oppenheim Group as they sell luxe homes in Los Angeles.

Season 1 is available.

"Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"

Looking for declutter inspiration? Expert Marie Kondo helps her clients clear out their spaces in this series.

Season 1 is available.

"Jeopardy!"

Players buzz in with their knowledge of different categories in this long-running game show hosted by Alex Trebek.

Three seasons are available.

"Magic for Humans"

Justin Willman wows as he does elaborate tricks for people.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available. Season 3 to be released on May 15.