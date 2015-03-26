Expand / Collapse search
Police: 'Jackass' Star's Blood Alcohol More Than Twice the Legal Limit at Time of Fatal Crash

By | Associated Press
A toxicology report shows that "Jackass" star Ryan Dunn had a blood-alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit for drivers in Pennsylvania when he and a passenger died in a fiery one-car crash this week.

The report says Dunn's blood-alcohol level was 0.196 at the time of the crash early Monday morning. The report was released Wednesday by West Goshen Township Police.

The legal limit for drivers in the state is .08.

Police say Dunn may have been going as fast as 140 mph when his Porsche veered off the roadway, went airborne and crashed into the woods in a Philadelphia suburb.