Pink says couple’s therapy with husband Carey Hart is ‘the only reason’ they are still married

Pink revealed couple’s therapy is the glue to her 14-year marriage with her husband, Carey Hart.

The “Family Portrait” singer had a candid discussion on Instagram Live with therapist Vanessa Inn on Friday. She said counseling saved her marriage with Hart, 44.

“I got a lot of s--t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couple's counseling with Vanessa,” Pink, 40, said. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I.”

She then admitted, “It’s the only reason that we’re still together because, you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

Pink and Hart have been married since 2006 and share two children, Willow and Jameson.

“You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together,” Pink continued.

The “What About Us” singer explained that their different upbringing affected the way they communicated. “We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people,” she said.

“And intimacy is the part that’s hard for me,” Pink admitted before revealing therapy exercises assigned by Inn has helped her with intimacy.