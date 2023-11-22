Pierce Brosnan, Mark Wahlberg, Candace Cameron Bure share holiday plans: 'A precious 2 weeks at home'

Celebrities are looking forward to the holidays and some of them spoke with Fox News Digital about their plans to celebrate this year.

"Fast Charlie" actor Pierce Brosnan said his plans for Christmas are "simple" and that he is looking forward to spending time with his family.

"Keely’s cooking up a storm. The boys are coming home. Friends are going to come over. Very simple, very simple, and that's what we shall do," he told Fox News Digital.

Candace Cameron Bure, known for her portrayal of D.J. Tanner in "Full House" and more recently for her role in "My Christmas Hero," revealed her wish for Christmas.

"My Christmas wish is just to be with my family, and I know I'm going to," Bure said. "They're the most important people in my life, and I travel a lot, so having a precious two weeks at home with my kids and my husband and friends, I'm like, ‘Momma bear is so happy.’" Bure noted that she also wishes for "peace on Earth."

For comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, the Christmas spirit hits his home early, explaining that decorating "starts with us Dec. 1. The stuff goes in the yard and gets more and more. About two weeks out of Christmas, the tree is up."

Murphy's co-star in the new Christmas movie "Candy Cane Lane," Tracee Ellis Ross, referred to her mother, legendary singer Diana Ross, as "a big Christmas person." Due to this, she said, "I wait to get home and enjoy all of that there."

Mark Wahlberg is excited to "spend time with the family" over the holidays, telling Fox News Digital that the "family plan is always the plan," referencing his newest movie, "Family Plan."

Mickey Guyton is looking forward to spending quality time with her whole family, saying, "My sister put together an early Christmas with all of our family. It's going to be some 40 people in an Airbnb in Austin, Texas."

Country singer Nate Smith is excited about visiting his father and grandparents, telling Fox News Digital, "I got a nice bottle of Scotch for grandpa waiting for him."

Jack Osbourne said he and his family go all out for Christmas and have found a way to incorporate their traditions from England into their celebrations in the United States.

"With the family, Christmas is our big to-do. We do Christmas Eve, we do Christmas Day, and we still celebrate Boxing Day, so it's like a three-day event for us. We go all out," the "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" contestant explained. "There's usually a fight at some point. There's usually some drama, something happens. Someone gets pissed off or whatever. It's just like a typical family. Politics come up, me and my sister disagree, and then it's like, you know, the average internet meme."

Actress and model Donna D'Errico admits that she loves to get into the holiday spirit.

"I really like to get festive. I really like to decorate," she said, adding that she tends to "go all out with the Griswold-type decorations on the outside" and "a big huge, really gaudy looking tree" inside.

One tradition she makes sure to uphold every year is baking cookies for her loved ones.

"I make Christmas cookies, and I box them up, and I give them to all my neighbors and I send them to my relatives. Dumb stuff like that, but I enjoy it, it’s what I like," D'Errico said. "I get a gigantic thing of all kinds of different cookies that my mom used to make when we were growing up, and I don’t eat them, but I want somebody to, so I give them all away."

"A Royal Date for Christmas" star Danica McKellar said that "going into the holidays is always exciting," but this year is especially exciting for her because she is experiencing the whole season in Tennessee where "you can see it around you."

"This will be my second Christmas here in Tennessee, but it's the first time that I'll get to stay here for the season of Christmas, so I'm really excited," McKellar said. "I want to start new traditions, maybe building a snowman in our backyard, if it snows enough. In Tennessee, sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn't, so we'll see, but I love every moment of discovering what it's like to live in seasons."

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston told Fox News Digital his plan for the holiday season is "shutting down the circuits and chilling out."

"Spy Kids" actress Alexa PenaVega shared the "unique" way her family will be celebrating the holiday.

"We actually live on a catamaran," said PenaVega, who also works with Christian nonprofit World Vision. "We've been living on a catamaran for the last two years, so we go back and forth between Hawaii and Florida because we love sailing. So, we will actually be spending the holidays in a very unique way. We will be sailing across the ocean over Christmas."

With Gordon Ramsay as her father, it's not surprising that Tilly Ramsay's favorite part of the Christmas holiday is the food.

"I love dad's Christmas Day brunch. We do it around midday, some delicious scrambled eggs," she said.

"I have that turkey in the oven from like 9 o'clock in the morning, let it rest for about four, five hours, and then we sit down for this lovely dinner at about 5:30, 6 o'clock in the evening," Gordon added.

"Dancing with the Stars" host Alfonso Ribeiro's holiday is going to be all about family.

"We're going to hang out with the family," Ribeiro said. "Spend some time with the kids, see my parents, see my in-laws and chill out."

"Wonka" star Keegan-Michael Key said that being a New Yorker he "love[s] going to go see the tree at Rockefeller [Center]" as a holiday tradition. His co-star, Timothée Chalamet, said his favorite tradition is "seeing the Time Square ball drop on TV because [he] grew up close to it." Chalamet also revealed his favorite Christmas movie.

"I just rewatched ‘Love Actually,’ though, on a flight to Brazil, and I was sobbing the last 10 minutes," he said.

"The Holdovers" star Paul Giamatti said of his favorite holiday movie: "There's a 1970 musical version of 'The Christmas Carol' called 'Scrooge.' That, actually, I watch every year," Giamatti said. "I loved it since I saw it in the theater when I was a little kid."

Musician Ginuwine and his family have a variety of fun traditions filled with games and talent shows.

Music is a big part of the holiday season, with Christmas songs taking over most radio stations throughout the winter months. Singer Tiffany told Fox News Digital, "[M]y favorite song is ‘Silent Night,’ so that would definitely be playing," and Sebastian Bach said his favorite is "The Charlie Brown Christmas Special" vinyl record by the Vince Guaraldi Trio," adding, "Elvis Christmas music" is up there also.

Singer Craig Morgan is celebrating twice this year: "We're spending our Christmas with our family. All our kids have their own homes now and their own kids, so we're going to go spend our Christmas with them early, and then they're going to have their Christmas Day, and I think my wife and I are going to go off by ourselves to Alaska."

Amy Yasbeck told Fox News Digital about her family's Christmas tradition, which surprisingly involves reminding her friends and family to keep their teeth healthy and strong.

"We are big on the Christmas stockings, and we put really odd things. Maybe things that are squishy when you put your hand into it and stuff," Yasbeck said while promoting the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. "And then, in the toe of the stocking, is always a toothbrush and toothpaste because brush a brush a brush a."