Halloween 2024: Jennifer Garner, Demi Moore, Kelly Clarkson's wild transformations

‘Tis the spooky season.

Hollywood stars got into the Halloween spirit, as celebrities were dressed to impress for the holiday.

Jennifer Garner, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez and more channeled nostalgic, yet iconic movie characters, while other A-listers stepped out in original and unique costumes.

Garner is traveling back in time to her iconic "13 Going on 30" costume.

Garner, 52, revived her nostalgic character, Jenna Rink, from the well-known romantic comedy.

She took to Instagram to recreate her role, as she wore a butterfly necklace and twirled in her colorful dress to Whitney Houston’s "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

"Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink," Garner’s social media caption read.

The beloved film "13 Going on 30" was released in 2004.

Say Kelly Clarkson three times, and she’ll appear as Beetlejuice.

The "Breakaway" singer transformed into Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice character, as she rocked the black and white striped suit, signature wild hair and ghoulish skin.

Clarkson incorporated the cult classic film into her talk show by performing a version of "Banana Boat (Day-O)," the Harry Belafonte song that’s featured in the iconic scene in the original 1988 movie.

Luke Wilson reprised his famous role of Emmett Richmond in "Legally Blonde," which really just required him to wear a suit and tie.

Wilson, 53, made a surprise appearance on the "Today" show, while host Savannah Guthrie dressed up as Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods.

Former Disney star Selena Gomez dressed up as Alice from Alice in Wonderland, alongside boyfriend Benny Blanco as the Mad Hatter.

Anne Hathaway was a spooky version of the Big Apple.



"The Princess Diaries" star took to social media to share her costume, as she wore a Statue of Liberty crown, a white wig, ghoulish makeup and a shirt that read "Boo York City."

Dolly Parton cooked up a sweet Halloween treat for the holiday.

The "9 to 5" singer dressed up as witch, as she shared her Witches’ Brew Cider alongside her sister. Parton wore a floral witch hat and donned an orange and black dress decorated with fall leaves.

Alec Baldwin and his family got into the Halloween spirit dressing up as "Where’s Waldo."

"Happy Halloween from the Bald-Waldos to you!" his wife, Hilaria, shared on Instagram.

Alec has eight children and has been married twice. He married his current wife, Hilaria, in 2012, and the couple share seven children.

Demi Moore was truly unrecognizable as she shared behind-the-scene photos from her new film, "The Substance."



Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a character who transforms into an enhanced version of herself, as a laboratory offered her a substance in the film.

Moore’s frightening look included her wearing a bald cap, with a few strands of gray hair on her scalp. Her makeup had lots of wrinkles, and her body was shriveled up in her post. The last photo on Instagram showed Moore with blood on her entire face.

Sami Sheen, 20, took flight as a Victoria’s Secret angel this Halloween.

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen flaunted her fit physique in risqué white lingerie and large matching angel wings.

She completed her look with a pink satin Victoria’s Secret robe and sparkly heels.

Heidi Klum’s 20-year-old daughter, Leni, dressed up as Pamela Anderson for the spooky holiday.

"our version of Tommy and Pamela," Leni’s Instagram caption read.

The model wore a platinum blonde wig, next to her punk rock boyfriend.

Kelly Osbourne’s costume was out of this world.

The English television personality wore a silver astronaut suit and helmet, while her son Sidney dressed as an adorable neon green alien.

Kelly Ripa showed up as a true Swiftie for Halloween.

The television host dressed up as Taylor Swift, as her husband Mark Consuelos was NFL player Travis Kelce. The couple wore Swift's and Kelce’s outfits during their appearance at the US Open.