Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Parenting
Published

Drew Barrymore reveals her kids 'don't love' her surprising Christmas tradition

'Drew Barrymore Show' host shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
7 times Drew Barrymore kept it real about body image, acting and life Video

7 times Drew Barrymore kept it real about body image, acting and life

Learn 7 of Drew Barrymore’s best quotes following her 20-pound weight loss and reveal her inner healing process.

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her holiday traditions with her kids, and it does not involve presents.

The "Drew Barrymore Show" host has two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

"I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think we'll remember the place…the photos…the experience and that's what I want to give you,'" she explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

DREW BARRYMORE WANTS TO MAKE ANOTHER MOVIE WITH HER 'CINEMATIC SOULMATE AND PARTNER' ADAM SANDLER

Barrymore added that she prefers to spend her money on travels rather than materialistic gifts for her kids.

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her holiday traditions with her kids, and it doesn’t involve presents.

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her holiday traditions with her kids, and it doesn’t involve presents. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

"They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom who's like, 'You don’t get any gifts!' I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I'd rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something. It all evens out, and it's fine," she noted.

DREW BARRYMORE REVEALS SHE'S DATING AGAIN AFTER STAYING SINGLE FOR SIX YEARS: ‘I’M TOO GOOD AT BEING ALONE'

The "Charlie’s Angel" alum recounted when she did give holiday gifts to her children during the coronavirus pandemic since they were not able to travel, but revealed it was not a pleasant experience. 

Drew Barrymore, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman attend Baby2Baby Holiday Party in 2014.

Drew Barrymore, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman attend Baby2Baby Holiday Party in 2014. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

"I'm fine to skip this. This sucks," Barrymore admitted. 

Drew Barrymore says she prefers to spend her money on traveling with her kids rather than materialistic gifts.

Drew Barrymore says she prefers to spend her money on traveling with her kids rather than materialistic gifts. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The "Never Been Kissed" star additionally said her girls "don’t complain about not liking what they get" and added, "I'm glad I do what I do."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since the holidays can be stressful for many, Barrymore shared that she does not stick to a particular tradition and has her own perspective during the season. 

"[I try] to remember that one holiday won't be probably the same as one 10 years from now, that your life can dramatically change, and new people and new traditions can come into it," she remarked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I like looking at the holidays through a comedic, realistic lens of, we're going to have a lot of different holiday stories. What one do you want to keep going and build as a tradition? Rather than, 'This is my tradition and I'm stuck in it.’"

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending