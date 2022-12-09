Drew Barrymore reveals her kids 'don't love' her surprising Christmas tradition

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her holiday traditions with her kids, and it does not involve presents.

The "Drew Barrymore Show" host has two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

"I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think we'll remember the place…the photos…the experience and that's what I want to give you,'" she explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Barrymore added that she prefers to spend her money on travels rather than materialistic gifts for her kids.

"They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom who's like, 'You don’t get any gifts!' I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I'd rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something. It all evens out, and it's fine," she noted.

The "Charlie’s Angel" alum recounted when she did give holiday gifts to her children during the coronavirus pandemic since they were not able to travel, but revealed it was not a pleasant experience.

"I'm fine to skip this. This sucks," Barrymore admitted.

The "Never Been Kissed" star additionally said her girls "don’t complain about not liking what they get" and added, "I'm glad I do what I do."

Since the holidays can be stressful for many, Barrymore shared that she does not stick to a particular tradition and has her own perspective during the season.

"[I try] to remember that one holiday won't be probably the same as one 10 years from now, that your life can dramatically change, and new people and new traditions can come into it," she remarked.

"I like looking at the holidays through a comedic, realistic lens of, we're going to have a lot of different holiday stories. What one do you want to keep going and build as a tradition? Rather than, 'This is my tradition and I'm stuck in it.’"