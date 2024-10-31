Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez ambushed by Diddy question during autograph signing

Lopez was leaving a screening of her new film ‘Unstoppable,’ produced by her ex, Ben Affleck

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lopez was asked about the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs while signing autographs at an event for her new film 'Unstoppable,' produced by ex Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez was asked about Sean "Diddy" Combs while interacting with fans at a recent event.

The actress was leaving a screening of her film "Unstoppable" during the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Monday when she stopped to sign autographs.

While signing, a woman asked, "JLo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?"

Close up of smiling Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was leaving a screening of her new film when she was ambushed by a question about Sean "Diddy" Combs. (River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

DIDDY PARTY PHOTOG WHO REPORTEDLY BROKE 1999 JENNIFER LOPEZ ROMANCE SAYS NUDE BASHES INCLUDED WARNING FOR KIDS

Lopez, who was near the end of the line of fans, moved on to the elevator with her security after the question.

The multi-talented star’s past relationship with Combs has come under scrutiny following the latter’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Combs and Lopez dated from 1999 until 2001, ultimately splitting due to his infidelity. 

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy

Lopez and Combs dated for about two years before splitting. (Getty Images)

While dating Lopez, Combs was acquitted on charges of bribery and illegal weapons. The case surrounded an incident at a nightclub where both Combs and Lopez were present.

This year, the music mogul was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

"Unstoppable," the film Lopez has been promoting over the past few months, was produced by her ex, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez in a cut-out dress smizes on the carpet with Ben Affleck in a blue suit

Lopez has been on the press circuit for her new film "Unstoppable," produced by her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

During the movie's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, Affleck was a no-show while Lopez wowed on the red carpet in a stunning gown.

The premiere in Toronto marked Lopez's first major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of the former couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez in provocative dress

Lopez attended the premiere of "Unstoppable" at the Toronto International Film Festival solo. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The "Atlas" star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

