Pete Davidson reveals he smokes marijuana daily

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson revealed Monday he smokes marijuana daily and has done so for the last eight years — except for a period of three months in 2016, when he entered rehab.

Davidson, 24, said in an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” he felt marijuana helped with his health issues.

“I was sober for three months at one point and was like this f--- sucks,” Davidson told host Howard Stern.

“I don’t want to feel like this,” he continued.

The comedian was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2017 and also has Crohn’s disease, according to People.

“I have Crohn’s disease, so it [marijuana] helps more than you can imagine,” Davidson said. “There was a point where I couldn’t get out of bed. I was 110 pounds. I also just love smoking weed.”

The comic revealed he has been “smoking weed every day for eight years.”

Davidson made headlines recently after it was revealed he was engaged to pop star Ariana Grande after a few months of dating.