Paulina Porizkova announces end to relationship with Aaron Sorkin: 'We’re still a duck and a goose'

Paulina Porizkova announced that she and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin have called it quits on their relationship.

The 56-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday where she shared a photo of her and Sorkin walking together and smiling. However, she included a broken heart emoji over the snap. In a lengthy caption accompanying the image, Porizkov explained that the duo has officially broken up.

"I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good,’" she began. "He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose."

She went on to thank The Daily Mail for the "slightly goofy paparazzi shot" that she used to confirm that they were no longer together. She concluded her post by asking for privacy, not for her sake, but for his.

"As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else’s privacy- so this is all I’ll ever say on the subject," Porizkova wrote.

The post about their breakup comes just a few months after they made their red carpet debut at the 93rd Academy Awards. Sorkin was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay for his film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" but lost to "Promising Young Woman" scribe Emerald Fennell.

She later revealed to the New York Times that, despite the lavish Oscars setting, their first public outing was only their second date.

Porizkova was once married to The Cars’ lead singer Ric Ocasek, who died on Sept. 15, 2019 at the age of 75. The couple had announced their split a year prior but did not get to finalize their divorce.

Ocasek was found dead in the New York City home he shared with Porizkova. The rock singer died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a medical examiner’s statement.

Drama continued to follow after Ocasek’s death when news broke that the singer had cut Porizkova out of his will, which is an issue that is still being litigated, The New York Times reported.

Since her estranged husband’s death, Porizkova kept a relatively low profile when it came to her dating life, which was broken by her brief romance with Sorkin. That probably explains why she made a point to note she was "so grateful for his presence" in her life.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.