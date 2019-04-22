Patricia Heaton slams MSNBC for 'ambushing' Robert Mueller, criticizes media for Sri Lanka Easter massacre coverage

Patricia Heaton expressed fury to how the media covered several events on Easter, including the Sri Lanka suicide bombings on churches and the press' hounding of Robert Mueller outside of his church.

The "Carol's Second Act" star didn't take kindly to MSNBC asking Mueller about his infamous report outside his local Easter services.

“Hello @MSNBC. Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped,” the conservative actress griped on Twitter. “But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathesome. Shame on you.”

Heaton, 61, then posted screenshots of tweets from various Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, condemning the Sri Lanka church attacks — but criticizing them for not calling the victims Christians.

"It reminds me of the time #Nancy Pelosi couldn’t bring herself to say the name 'Jesus," the "Everybody Loves Raymond" star added alongside a video of the 2010 moment.

At least 290 people, including 39 foreign tourists, were killed in the suicide bombings on Christian churches on Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, while more than 500 were injured. Authorities reportedly have 13 suspects in custody.

She also replied to a follower who questioned her stance, writing, "In New Zealand, did anyone refer to the victims as 'Ramadan worshippers'? Why is it hard for liberal politicians to say the word 'Christian' in this instance?"

Heaton also lashed out at the New York Times, writing, "This year’s 'Media’s Crap Take on Easter' brought to you by @NickKristof who interviews the president of Union Theological Seminary @serenejones, who doesn’t believe in the basic tenets of the Faith, like...ressurection. As always, courtesy of @nytimes."