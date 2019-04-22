Sri Lanka bombings on Easter Sunday claim lives of 3 of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen's children

Three of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen’s four children were among the nearly 300 people killed on Easter Sunday when Islamic suicide bombers attacked hotels and churches in Sri Lanka, a spokesperson for Povlsen's company confirmed.

Holch Povlsen, his wife Anne Holch Povlsen and the couple's four children were in Colombo during the Easter holiday when the suicide bombing occurred. They were staying at the Shangri-La hotel, which was targeted by two suicide bombers Sunday, Forbes reported.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm the reports," a spokesperson for Bestseller, another of Povlsen's companies, said in a statement to Fox News. "We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and we, therefore, have no further comments."

The spokesman did not provide further information on where the Holch Povlsen family was when the attacks occurred. The identities of the children were not released.

An Instagram account identified as belonging to one of Holch Povlsen’s children featured a post from several days ago showing her and two of her siblings. The Instagram post has since been flooded with condolences for the family, though it's unclear if those pictured were the children who died.

The 46-year-old business tycoon is the richest person in Denmark with a net worth of $7.9 billion. He is the biggest shareholder of British online retailer Asos and the largest landowner in Scotland. Holch Povlsen also holds significant stakes in Zalando and Klarna.

Sunday’s coordinated bombings, which ripped through churches and luxury hotels, were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a militant group believed to be National Thowfeek Jamaath, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.

Senaratne said the international intelligence agencies warned of attacks several times since the start of April, but Sri Lankan officials still failed to stop the deadly bombings.

Among those killed was Dieter Kowalski, a 40-year-old man from Denver, Colo., who landed in the country on Sunday, his employer confirmed to FOX31.

“We mourn Dieter deeply today. We pray for his soul, and for his family and friends,” the email from Pearson’s CEO John Fallon said. “We pray, too, for our colleagues in Sri Lanka, and Denver, and Boston, and in Pearson offices around the world.”

The Daily Telegraph reported five British nationals are among the dead, including Shantha Mayadunne, a TV chef, and her daughter, Nisanga.

Shantha Mayadunne's website identified her as the first chef to host a live cooking show in Sri Lanka. She also had published multiple books.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.