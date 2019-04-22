Expand / Collapse search
Asia
At least 39 foreign tourists among Sri Lanka fatalities

Associated Press
    Relatives weep near the coffin with the remains of 12-year Sneha Savindi, who was a victim of Easter Sunday bombing at St. Sebastian Church, Monday, April 22, 2019 in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan authorities blame seven suicide bombers of a domestic militant group for coordinated Easter bombings that ripped through Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels which killed and injured hundreds of people. It was Sri Lanka's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war in the South Asian island nation ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

    In this Sunday, April 21, 2019, a view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan authorities blame seven suicide bombers of a domestic militant group for coordinated Easter bombings that ripped through Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels which killed and injured hundreds of people. It was Sri Lanka's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war in the South Asian island nation ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne, file)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – At least 290 people were killed in a series of nine bombings on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Sri Lankan authorities say 39 foreign tourists died in the attacks, with 28 others injured. A look at some of the countries whose citizens were among the victims:

UK: Sri Lanka's top diplomat in Britain says authorities know of eight British nationals killed in the bombings.

INDIA: Indian officials say five Indians died in the attacks.

DENMARK: Danish media are saying that three of the four children of Danish business tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the attacks.

AUSTRALIA: Australia's prime minister says two Australian citizens were killed.

CHINA: Chinese state media say two of the country's citizens died in the blasts.

OTHERS: The United States, Japan and Portugal have also confirmed their nationals were among the dead.