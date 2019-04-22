Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

Sri Lanka on edge after local militant group blamed for Easter Sunday attacks: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Does wave of bombings in Sri Lanka signal new terror threat?Video

Does wave of bombings in Sri Lanka signal new terror threat?

Sri Lanka took drastic steps Monday to crack down on new potential terror threats by blocking social media and arresting more than dozen after a series of suicide bombings allegedly carried out by a domestic militant group ripped through its capital on Easter Sunday.

The country’s health minister said the attacks, which killed at least 290 and injured more than 500, were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a local militant group named "National Throwfeek Jamaath." Police said 13 suspects in connection with the bombings have been arrested.

US STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS 

All of the bombers were Sri Lankan citizens, but authorities suspect foreign links, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said at a news conference.

EASTER MASSACRE AT CHURCHES, HOTELS IN SRI LANKA KILLED TV CHEF, MOTHER AND SON, AMERICANS

Officials on Monday that Sri Lankan police investigating the bombings are examining reports that intelligence agencies had warnings of possible attacks.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has vowed to "vest all necessary powers with the defense forces" to take action against those responsible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.