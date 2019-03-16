Paris Jackson denies suicide attempt reports, blasts Bethenny Frankel for 'lies'

Paris Jackson slammed reports that she attempted suicide on Saturday.

Multiple reports alleged that the model and actress was hospitalized after slitting her wrists at her Los Angeles home Saturday morning and was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but a source close to the starlet tells Fox News that the reports were untrue — and Jackson herself denied the claims.

The source did note that Jackson, 20, received medical attention this morning but was now fine and at resting at home.

One report alleged that Jackson attempted to end her life after being triggered by the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland," which details her father Michael Jackson's alleged sexual abuse of young boys. The singer's estate has vehemently denied the claims, which they called a "character assassination," and sued the cable juggernaut over the allegations, citing a previous non-disparagement agreement with the King of Pop.

Paris replied to a TMZ tweet linking to their story about the incident, writing, "F—k you you f—king liars."

She also blasted "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel for perpetuating the reports.

In a series of deleted tweets, Frankel lamented, "I am so upset about Paris Jackson who allegedly attempted suicide. We are the product of our parents' unresolved issues. She is a very loving person who helps those in need without looking for praise. My [heart] is with her. I want to take away her sadness as if she was my daughter."

Paris retweeted Frankel's post and replied, "lies lies lies omg and more lies."

When a fan replied to Frankel and told her the stories weren't true, the Skinny Girl mogul was baffled.

"This makes no sense," she wrote. "Is it not true? Who make something up like that?" She added, "Well, something is amiss. I will not explain how I know her because that would betray confidence but something is off here. That I can assure you."

In a January 2017 Rolling Stone profile, Paris admitted to attempting suicide several times before. After her 2013 suicide attempt, she enrolled in a special school in Utah which she credits with helping her mental health.

"It was great for me," she said. "I'm a completely different person [now] ... But up to that point, I was actually crazy, I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

Two years later, Paris denied reports that she was seeking further mental health treatment.